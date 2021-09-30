LA judge sets Nov date for hearing on whether to terminate Britney Spears conservatorship

A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday set a November date for a court hearing on whether to terminate the conservatorship that has controlled the personal and business affairs of pop star Britney Spears for 13 years.

Judge Brenda Penny had earlier suspended the singer's father Jamie Spears from his long oversight of his daughter's $60 million estate.

