Left Menu

LA judge sets Nov date for hearing on whether to terminate Britney Spears conservatorship

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-09-2021 05:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 05:18 IST
LA judge sets Nov date for hearing on whether to terminate Britney Spears conservatorship
  • Country:
  • United States

A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday set a November date for a court hearing on whether to terminate the conservatorship that has controlled the personal and business affairs of pop star Britney Spears for 13 years.

Judge Brenda Penny had earlier suspended the singer's father Jamie Spears from his long oversight of his daughter's $60 million estate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021