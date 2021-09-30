Rape accused rearrested for harassing victim

A rape accused out on bail was re-arrested from a village here after he attempted to harass the victim in the case, police said on Thursday. Harpal Singh, 50, had been in prison for the last five years on charges of raping the woman, aged 16 at the time of the incident.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Radhey Shyam Yadav, the accused was released on bail a few days ago.

Upon his release, he went to the victim's village that falls under Titavi police station area and tried to harass her. He was arrested on Wednesday after the woman complained to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)