Left Menu

Rape accused rearrested for harassing victim

A rape accused out on bail was re-arrested from a village here after he attempted to harass the victim in the case, police said on Thursday.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-09-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 12:37 IST
Rape accused rearrested for harassing victim
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A rape accused out on bail was re-arrested from a village here after he attempted to harass the victim in the case, police said on Thursday. Harpal Singh, 50, had been in prison for the last five years on charges of raping the woman, aged 16 at the time of the incident.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Radhey Shyam Yadav, the accused was released on bail a few days ago.

Upon his release, he went to the victim's village that falls under Titavi police station area and tried to harass her. He was arrested on Wednesday after the woman complained to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021