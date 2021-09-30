Left Menu

Minor boy sent to jail in UP, commits suicide; NHRC seeks report from SSP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 13:15 IST
Minor boy sent to jail in UP, commits suicide; NHRC seeks report from SSP
  • Country:
  • India

The NHRC has sought a report from the Etah district police in Uttar Pradesh into a recent incident of alleged suicide by a minor boy after he was ''sent to a jail as an adult'' on charges of drug possession, officials said on Thursday.

In addition to this, the commission has also directed its investigation division to conduct an on-the-spot inquiry into the case.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in a statement said that it has directed the Etah senior superintendent of police (SSP) to have the allegations probed by a senior-rank police officer and submit an action taken report to the commission within four weeks. The rights panel said it has ''taken cognisance of a complaint, accompanied by a news clipping, that a 15-year-old minor boy, unable to bear the torture of being sent to a jail as an adult, on charges of drug possession, committed suicide, when released on bail after three months in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, on September 21, 2021''.

It said that allegedly, the boy was arrested by the Etah police in connection with ''drug possession'' and was sent to the district jail, instead of being produced him before a Juvenile Justice Board.

The boy's father has reportedly alleged that his son was ''illegally arrested and tortured to extort money by the police,'' it said.

The NHRC has directed the SSP to have the allegations inquired into, keeping in mind some points, including what protocol is being followed for assessing the age and date of birth of the accused by police.

It said that according to Rule 7 and Section 94 (c) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act (JJ Act), date of birth is the primary proof of age. Therefore, under what circumstances, the juvenile was treated as an adult, the panel has asked the police.

Non-consideration of the matriculation certificate as proof of the date of birth is in violation of the judgment in the matter of ''Ashwani Kumar Saxena vs. State of MP (2012) 9 SCC 750''. Therefore, under what circumstances this was ignored, it said.

The commission has directed its investigation division to conduct an on-the-spot inquiry, analyse the case and suggest institutional measures, which can be recommended to the government to ensure children are not being treated as adult for prosecution, the statement said.

The investigation division has also been directed to look into the role played by all stakeholders in this case, including the judge, before whom the child was produced within 24 hours of arrest, and the role of the doctor who examined the child, it added.

Thus, inquiry report is to be submitted within six weeks, the rights panel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021