Order CBI probe in Kanpur businessman murder, demand opposition parties in UP

Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of a Kanpur businessman who allegedly died after being thrashed by police in Gorakhpur.

Manish Gupta (36) died in a Gorakhpur hotel during a police raid late Monday night, prompting authorities to suspend six policemen and book them on the charge of murder.

Gupta was staying along with two friends at the hotel.

''Justice is not possible till a high court-monitored inquiry by a sitting judge is not ordered,'' Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who met Gupta's family in Kanpur, said, citing that the family has demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

BSP Supremo Mayawati in a tweet also demanded a CBI probe in view of the seriousness of the case. Following the incident, police denied the charge and said Gupta succumbed to a head injury he received after falling on the ground in a drunken state in the hotel room.

Yadav told media that an impartial inquiry is not possible in Gorakhpur and demanded that the case be transferred to Kanpur and security extended to the family.

He said police are not doing the job assigned to them, and their conduct has been unprecedented in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Yadav demanded an ex-gratia Rs 2 crore for the family, and extended to it Rs 20 lakh on behalf of his party. He also demanded a class II government job to Gupta's wife.

The Samajwadi Party leader assured the family that his party will help it with the legal proceedings.

Yadav, a former chief minister of the state, lambasted the government for failing to take action against police and other officials.

''This is the outcome when the district magistrate and superintendent of police are made to do wrong work,'' he said.

Yadav said that the family will get justice the day the case is sent to a fast-track court.

Mayawati, also a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, termed the conduct of officials in charge of the probe “grossly unfair”.

''The attempt by the UP police of the CM's home district Gorakhpur to save the policemen who were prima facie guilty of vandalism in the hotel is grossly unfair. Considering the seriousness of the matter and the agony being faced by the family, a CBI inquiry in the matter is necessary,'' she tweeted.

''Not registering a case of murder against the accused policemen first and then not arresting them despite registering a case due to public outrage, raises serious questions on both the policy and intention of the government,'' Mayawati said. The government should give justice, proper financial help and a government job, this is the demand of the BSP, she added.

