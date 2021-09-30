Left Menu

Goat thieves fatally hit woman with brick as she shouted for help

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 30-09-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 15:55 IST
A 42-year-old woman died after alleged goat thieves hit her with a brick when she shouted to alert people to catch them, police said Thursday.

They said the incident happened Wednesday night at a village in Anoopshahr Police Station area when some suspected thieves entered Ram Kumar's house.

When Ram Kumar shouted for help, they tried to escape leaving behind also the goats they had already untied, the police said.

On hearing the commotion and noise, Ram Kumar's neighbour Vimlesh also came out of her house and started shouting.

The suspected thieves hit her with a brick as they fled, leaving her injured, the police said, adding she was taken to a Community Health Centre where she died.

Meanwhile, the body of a girl who did not return from her tuition classes at a village in Khurja Dehat Police Station area, was found in bushes, police said. The district police chief and other senior officers have reached the spot to look into the matter.

