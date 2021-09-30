Left Menu

AAP leader's son found dead in hotel room in U'khand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 30-09-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 22:27 IST
AAP leader's son found dead in hotel room in U'khand
  • Country:
  • India

Former Aam Aadmi Party state president SS Kaler's son Sikandar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his hotel room on Thursday, police said.

Sikandar Kaler, 24, had come here on Wednesday from Nainital on business and checked into a hotel on Rajput Road.

When he did not come out of his room for a long time on Thursday, hotel employees knocked repeatedly at his door and informed the police when they did not get a response from him.

His body was found in the room when police personnel broke open its doors, the police said.

Multiple vomit stains on Sikandar Kaler's clothes suggest he had drunk heavily on Wednesday night, they said. Forensic samples from the body and the place where the incident occurred have been taken, and a postmortem is underway to ascertain the cause of the incident, the police added.

SS Kaler had resigned as AAP state president earlier this month and announced that he would contest against Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the next assembly polls from Khatima.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021