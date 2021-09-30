AAP leader's son found dead in hotel room in U'khand

Former Aam Aadmi Party state president SS Kaler's son Sikandar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his hotel room on Thursday, police said.

Sikandar Kaler, 24, had come here on Wednesday from Nainital on business and checked into a hotel on Rajput Road.

When he did not come out of his room for a long time on Thursday, hotel employees knocked repeatedly at his door and informed the police when they did not get a response from him.

His body was found in the room when police personnel broke open its doors, the police said.

Multiple vomit stains on Sikandar Kaler's clothes suggest he had drunk heavily on Wednesday night, they said. Forensic samples from the body and the place where the incident occurred have been taken, and a postmortem is underway to ascertain the cause of the incident, the police added.

SS Kaler had resigned as AAP state president earlier this month and announced that he would contest against Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the next assembly polls from Khatima.

