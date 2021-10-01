Brazil soccer legend Pele leaving hospital, to undergo chemotherapy
Brazilian soccer legend Pele has been cleared to leave a Sao Paulo hospital on Thursday after recovering from an operation to remove a tumor from his colon, according to a hospital bulletin.
The bulletin from the Albert Einstein Hospital said Pele will receive chemotherapy following the Sept. 4 operation, which kept him hospitalized for weeks.
