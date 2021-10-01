Left Menu

Brazil soccer legend Pele leaving hospital, to undergo chemotherapy

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2021 02:56 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 02:40 IST
Brazil soccer legend Pele leaving hospital, to undergo chemotherapy
Brazilian football legend Pele. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian soccer legend Pele has been cleared to leave a Sao Paulo hospital on Thursday after recovering from an operation to remove a tumor from his colon, according to a hospital bulletin.

The bulletin from the Albert Einstein Hospital said Pele will receive chemotherapy following the Sept. 4 operation, which kept him hospitalized for weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
4
Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking
Blog

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021