CBI finds lapses in transfers, postings of senior police officers in Maharashtra: Sources

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating corruption cases against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, has allegedly found lapses in the transfers and postings of around 50 police officers in Maharashtra.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 08:39 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 08:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating corruption cases against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, has allegedly found lapses in the transfers and postings of around 50 police officers in Maharashtra. While probing the case, the CBI has have found several discrepancies in the transfers and postings of many senior police officers in Maharashtra when Deshmukh was the Home Minister, the sources said.

As per sources, all transfers that were made after the Police Establishment Board (PEB) meeting which took place in September 2020, are under the lens. As per the Maharashtra Police Act and Gazette of Maharashtra 2014, the PEB must meet before such high-profile transfers.

The PEB meeting is chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) while the Director-General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police are vice-chairpersons. The meeting is attended by other senior police officers of Maharashtra and the final decision over transfers and postings is done. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

