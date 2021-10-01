Left Menu

Haryana cop dies in encounter with criminals in Haridwar

A Haryana Police personnel died in an encounter with criminals in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Thursday night.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 01-10-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 09:58 IST
Haryana cop dies in encounter with criminals in Haridwar
Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Haryana Police personnel died in an encounter with criminals in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Thursday night. According to the Uttarakhand police, the Faridabad police had reached Haridwar around 10 pm yesterday while chasing four criminals in a robbery case. One of the criminals opened fire causing the death of the personnel. While three criminals were arrested, one of them escaped, said the police.

"Haryana police did not inform Haridwar police about their arrival. They had arrested the four but due to negligence, a miscreant suddenly took out a pistol and opened fire due to which the police constable died. Search is on for the absconding miscreant," said Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar. Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) Dr Yogendra Singh Rawat and circle officer (CO) Abhay Pratap Singh immediately reached the spot.

SSP Rawat has also ordered Superintendents of Police (SP) Kamlesh Upadhyay to investigate the incident. In search of the absconding criminal, the Haridwar police conducted a night-long operation by blocking the border.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021