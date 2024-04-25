Moderate Earthquake Jolts Sirsa in Haryana

Sirsa and adjoining areas experienced mild tremors Thursday evening after a 3.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Haryana district. The earthquake struck at 6.10 pm at a depth of 10 km, the National Center for Seismology said. On April 4, tremors were felt in parts of north India as a 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.

