Moderate Earthquake Jolts Sirsa in Haryana
Sirsa and adjoining areas experienced mild tremors Thursday evening after a 3.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Haryana district. The earthquake struck at 6.10 pm at a depth of 10 km, the National Center for Seismology said. On April 4, tremors were felt in parts of north India as a 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-04-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 20:41 IST
