Left Menu

Kerala bags Vayoshreshtha Samman

The state has a high population of senior citizens and the award is a boost for the state and its efforts, the release said.Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, Ministers of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, A Narayanaswamy and Pratima Bhaumik were also present at the event.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 01-10-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 20:35 IST
Kerala bags Vayoshreshtha Samman
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala has been awarded the Vayoshreshtha Samman, 2021 for the best State that provides services and facilities to senior citizens and implementing the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007, the state government said. The award was presented by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at New Delhi and Kerala Social Justice Department secretary Rani George received the award for the state. Among the 13 awards distributed by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Kerala was the only state that received an award among various institutions and individuals, a release issued by the Kerala government said.

''Kerala is being rewarded for its excellence in implementing the policies for the senior citizens and maintaining a high level of social and economic security for its grey population. The state has a high population of senior citizens and the award is a boost for the state and its efforts,'' the release said.

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, Ministers of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, A Narayanaswamy and Pratima Bhaumik were also present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021