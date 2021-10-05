Five cattle smugglers arrested in Jammu, 44 bovine seized

Five cattle smugglers were arrested and 44 bovines seized from them in Jammu district on Monday, officials said.

In a drive against bovine smuggling, police teams intercepted four vehicles at Akhnoor, Nagrota, Jhajjar Kotli and Khour areas in the district, they said.

During the search, 44 bovines were rescued from trucks, police said.

The five accused -- Mohmmad Issaq, Mohmmad Safeer, Mohmmad Shafiq, Muzamal Maqsood and Maskeen Ali -- were arrested and cases registered against them, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)