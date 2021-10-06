ASEAN ministers weigh not inviting Myanmar junta boss to summit -envoy
Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are discussing not inviting junta leader Min Aung Hlaing to an upcoming leaders' summit, the grouping's special envoy to the country said on Wednesday.
The envoy, Erywan Yusof, Brunei's second foreign affairs minister, told a news conference that Myanmar's junta had not made progress on an ASEAN peace roadmap.
He added that the junta had not directly responded to his requests to meet detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose government the military overthrew in February.
