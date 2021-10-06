Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-10-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 23:11 IST
7 dead as house collapses in Belagavi district
Belagavi (Karnataka) Oct 6 (PTI): Seven of a family died after a house collapsed at Badal-Ankalgi village in the district on Wednesday following heavy rain, police sources said.

Of the seven, five died on the spot and two on the way to hospital, the sources said. Two of the deceased were girls of about 8 years, they said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed grief about the incident and announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation to each of the victims.

Also, Bommai advised the district in-charge Minister Govind Karjol to visit the spot on Thursday and the Deputy Commissioner of the district to take all the necessary measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

