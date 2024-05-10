Left Menu

Trump ally Steve Bannon loses appeal of conviction for defying Jan. 6 probe

The ruling brings Bannon a step closer to serving a four-month prison sentence for contempt of Congress, but he can still mount additional appeals. Bannon was convicted in 2022 of two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over documents or testify to the House of Representatives committee that investigated the Capitol riot.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 21:00 IST
Trump ally Steve Bannon loses appeal of conviction for defying Jan. 6 probe

A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday upheld the conviction of Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to former President Donald Trump, for defying a subpoena from the congressional panel that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The ruling brings Bannon a step closer to serving a four-month prison sentence for contempt of Congress, but he can still mount additional appeals.

Bannon was convicted in 2022 of two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over documents or testify to the House of Representatives committee that investigated the Capitol riot. He has been allowed to remain free during his appeal.

Bannon, a key figure on the American right, argued on appeal that his lawyer advised him he did not have to comply with the subpoena and therefore he did not intend to commit a crime. Bannon's argument would "hamstring Congress's investigatory authority," by making it more difficult to prosecute witnesses who spurn congressional investigations, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit found.

A lawyer and spokesperson for Bannon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. He can appeal the ruling to the full D.C. Circuit court and the U.S. Supreme Court. The Democrat-led House panel investigated Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election results, which culminated on Jan. 6, 2021 when a mob of his supporters breached the Capitol in an attempt to stop the formal certification of the vote.

The committee sought information from Bannon, who predicted on a podcast the day before the riot that "all hell is going to break loose tomorrow." Bannon refused to cooperate with the committee's probe, which he attacked as politically motivated.

Former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro is currently serving a four-month prison sentence for defying a subpoena from the same committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024