Left Menu

Will be sending letter to shipping corporation on cruise ship raid: Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Wednesday spoke on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid onboard a Mumbai cruise and assured that he will be sending a letter to the shipping corporation in this regard.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-10-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 23:15 IST
Will be sending letter to shipping corporation on cruise ship raid: Mumbai Police
Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Wednesday spoke on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid onboard a Mumbai cruise and assured that he will be sending a letter to the shipping corporation in this regard. Addressing a press conference in this matter, Nagrale said, "We will be sending a letter to the Director-General, Shipping Corporation on whether there was any violation related to the cruise ship (where NCB conducted a raid and made arrests) or other permissions about its seaworthiness."

The NCB on Tuesday arrested four more persons in connection with the cruise ship drug raid, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 16. Of these 16 persons, popular actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has also been arrested. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021