Will be sending letter to shipping corporation on cruise ship raid: Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Wednesday spoke on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid onboard a Mumbai cruise and assured that he will be sending a letter to the shipping corporation in this regard. Addressing a press conference in this matter, Nagrale said, "We will be sending a letter to the Director-General, Shipping Corporation on whether there was any violation related to the cruise ship (where NCB conducted a raid and made arrests) or other permissions about its seaworthiness."

The NCB on Tuesday arrested four more persons in connection with the cruise ship drug raid, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 16. Of these 16 persons, popular actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has also been arrested. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night. (ANI)

