Left Menu

ED sets up first office in Sikkim

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 19:05 IST
ED sets up first office in Sikkim
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has established its fourth sub-zonal office in the northeastern region of the country with the operationalisation of a new facility in Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim.

The federal agency said in a statement that its new office will be functional from a building on Bahai School Road from Friday.

''This sub-zonal office will be functioning under the jurisdiction of the Kolkata zonal office-II and it will be headed by a Deputy Director rank officer. It will have jurisdiction over the entire state of Sikkim,'' the ED said.

Three similar sub-zonal offices were recently established by the ED in Shillong (Meghalaya) and Imphal (Manipur) and Agartala (Tripura).

The agency has been operating in the north eastern states all these years through its zonal office located in Guwahati, Assam.

''The process of establishing sub-zonal offices in all the remaining capitals of the states in the north east in this financial year is underway,'' it said.

The agency said the Gangtok office ''is expected to significantly improve attachment and confiscation of proceeds of crime under the PMLA and also assist/support the police and other state and central law enforcement agencies in Tripura to prevent transfer of funds across borders otherwise than through banking channel.'' The ED functions under the Union Finance Ministry and apart from enforcing the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it also implements the civil sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act that was brought in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021