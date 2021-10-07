Left Menu

Defence Ministry proposes to open Rashtriya Indian Military College, schools for girls

The Union Ministry of Defence on Thursday proposed to permit girls to be admitted to Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) and Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS).

The Union Ministry of Defence on Thursday proposed to permit girls to be admitted to Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) and Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS). The proposal came hours after Supreme Court directed the Centre to take immediate steps to allow girls to take the entrance exam for admission in Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) which is to be held on December 18, 2021.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul while asking the Centre to allow girls to take the entrance exam for admission this year in RIMC instead of waiting till June 2022, directed the government to publish a modified advertisement within two days to seek applications from girls. The Bench, however, was not convinced with the decision of the Centre and ordered that girls will be allowed to sit in the entrance exam this year itself.

Earlier, the bench had directed the Defence Ministry to allow women candidates to sit for upcoming exams for National Defence Academy. (ANI)

