Justice Yashwant Varma, Justice Chandra Dhari Singh sworn in as Delhi HC judges

Justice Yashwant Varma and Justice Chandra Dhari Singh were sworn in as judges of the Delhi High Court on Monday.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh and Justice Yashwant Varma . Image Credit: ANI
Justice Yashwant Varma and Justice Chandra Dhari Singh were sworn in as judges of the Delhi High Court on Monday. The oath was administered to them by Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel.

The swearing-in-ceremony of Justice Yashwant Varma and Justice Chandra Dhari Singh took place today at the judges' lounge of the Delhi High Court. Earlier, the Centre had notified the transfer of 15 High Court judges, including the two. Both judges were earlier serving as judges of the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Yashwant Varma graduated in Law from Rewa University in 1992 and enrolled as an Advocate on August 08, 1992. He has practised mainly on the Civil side handling varied nature of matters relating to Constitutional law, Industrial Disputes, Corporate, Taxation, Environment and allied branches of Law. He was the special counsel for the Allahabad High Court from 2006 till elevation. He was the Chief Standing Counsel for the State of Uttar Pradesh from 2012 till August 2013, whereafter designated as Senior Advocate by the Court.

Justice Varma was elevated as Additional Judge on October 13, 2014, and took oath as a Permanent Judge in Allahabad High Court on February 01, 2016. Justice Chandra Dhari Singh graduated in Law from Delhi University in 1993 was enrolled as an advocate on July 20, 1994.

Justice Singh practised in the Supreme Court of India as an "Advocate-on Record" and dealt in Original Side, Civil and Criminal matters in Allahabad High Court, Lucknow Bench, Lucknow, in Delhi High Court, other High Courts, Trial Courts and before Tribunals and Commissions. He dealt, conducted, pleaded in Service Law, Labour Laws, Electricity Laws, Excise and Custom related matters, Contractual Obligation, Suits, Complaint Cases under Negotiable Instrument Act, Arbitration Matters, Educational Matters and other Corporate and Industry related matters as counsel.

Justice Singh was appointed as Additional Advocate General for the State of Chhattisgarh, Standing Counsel for the State of Madhya Pradesh (since 2005 till elevation), Standing Counsel for the State of Uttar Pradesh (since 2012 till elevation), Standing Counsel for the State of Jharkhand (since 2005 till 2007), Senior Panel Counsel for Union of India, Counsel for the University of Lucknow (since 2006 till elevation), Counsel for Steel Authority of India Ltd. Justice Singh was appointed as Additional Judge on Sep 22, 2017, and has taken oath as Permanent Judge in Allahabad High Court on Sep 06, 2019. (ANI)

