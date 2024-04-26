Left Menu

Delhi Court Dismisses Brij Bhushan Singh's Plea for Further Probe into Sexual Harassment Case

Delhi court dismisses Brij Bhushan Singh's plea seeking further probe into sexual harassment case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 17:01 IST
Delhi Court Dismisses Brij Bhushan Singh's Plea for Further Probe into Sexual Harassment Case
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed an application filed by former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh seeking further investigation into a sexual harassment case lodged by six female wrestlers against him.

While dismissing the application, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot fixed May 7 for an order on whether to frame charges against Singh in the case.

Singh had moved the application seeking time to make further submissions on charges and for further investigation, saying that he was not in India on the date of one of the incidents wherein a complainant has alleged that she was harassed at the WFI office.

Singh's counsel claimed that Delhi Police had relied on the call detail records (CDR) of the coach who had accompanied the complainant and stated that they had gone to the WFI office on September 7, 2022, where she was allegedly molested.

However, the CDR has not been placed on record by police, the counsel claimed.

Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police had also charged Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the WFI, in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024