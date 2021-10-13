Left Menu

Cop held for taking bribe from vendor in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 15:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a constable attached to the Mumbai police for allegedly taking bribe from a lottery vendor in the western suburb of Andheri, an official said. Constable Amit Gosawi was caught while accepting Rs 1,500 from the vendor in Andheri MIDC area, the official said.

The accused constable had demanded Rs 5,000 per month from the complainant to permit him to set up his lottery stall, which was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The accused policeman has been booked under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway, the official added.

