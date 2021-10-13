Left Menu

Retd IAS officer M Lakshminarayana to head Panchayat Raj Delimitation Commission

Bengaluru, Oct 13 PTI The Karnataka government on Wednesday formally set up the Karnataka Panchayat Raj Delimitation Commission and appointed retired IAS officer M Lakshminarayana as its chairperson.The government order regarding the appointment of Lakshminarayana said his remunerations, allowances and other facilities would be fixed through a separate order.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-10-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 19:57 IST
Retd IAS officer M Lakshminarayana to head Panchayat Raj Delimitation Commission
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government on Wednesday formally set up the Karnataka Panchayat Raj Delimitation Commission and appointed retired IAS officer M Lakshminarayana as its chairperson.

The government order regarding the appointment of Lakshminarayana said his remunerations, allowances and other facilities would be fixed through a separate order. The Commission would work under the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. It would carry out delimitation and reservation for constituencies in the panchayat, an official press release said. The State Assembly passed the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill 2021 on September 16 and the Legislative Council okayed it a day later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021