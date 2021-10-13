Retd IAS officer M Lakshminarayana to head Panchayat Raj Delimitation Commission
Bengaluru, Oct 13 PTI The Karnataka government on Wednesday formally set up the Karnataka Panchayat Raj Delimitation Commission and appointed retired IAS officer M Lakshminarayana as its chairperson.The government order regarding the appointment of Lakshminarayana said his remunerations, allowances and other facilities would be fixed through a separate order.
The government order regarding the appointment of Lakshminarayana said his remunerations, allowances and other facilities would be fixed through a separate order. The Commission would work under the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. It would carry out delimitation and reservation for constituencies in the panchayat, an official press release said. The State Assembly passed the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill 2021 on September 16 and the Legislative Council okayed it a day later.
