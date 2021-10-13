14 judges appointed to three high courts

A total of 14 new judges were on Wednesday appointed to three high courts, a day after a record 17 appointments across three other HCs.

judges were appointed to three high courts. Those appointed include 12 judicial officers, one advocate and a member of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry issued a list of the latest set of appointments.

While seven judges were appointed to the Telangana High Court, four were appointed to the Kerala High Court. The Orissa High Court got three new judges in the latest appointments.

P Madhavi Devi, an ITAT member, has been appointed as judge of the Telangana High Court.

There are precedents of members of tribunals, including ITAT, being appointed as high court judges. Such members are advocates with specialisation in a particular field.

The 14 appointments come a day after a record 17 judges were appointed to the Allahabad, Madras and Gauhati high courts on Tuesday.

Between August 8 and September 1, the apex court collegium had processed over 100 names recommended by various high courts and had finally sent 68 names to the government for appointment as judges to 12 high courts. Later, more names were sent to the government.

On October 11, three advocates and two judicial officers were elevated as judges of the Rajasthan High Court.

On October 9, eight judges were elevated as chief justices of high courts and five high court chief justices were transferred based on recommendations made by the Supreme Court collegium.

In a separate development, seven judges were on October 11 transferred to different high courts.

On October 5, as many as 15 judges of 11 high courts were transferred.

