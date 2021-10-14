Taliban delegation to join Moscow talks next week - report
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-10-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 12:37 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A Taliban delegation will arrive in Moscow next week for the so-called Moscow format talks on Afghanistan, Russia's TASS news agency quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.
The Moscow talks also involve China, Pakistan, India and Iran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Top US generals recommended having 2,500 troops in Afghanistan; WH defends withdrawal
In Afghanistan murderers hunt female judges who convicted them in pre-Taliban regime
Former Afghanistan officials announce govt in exile, Saleh to lead
Taliban says U.S. drones must stop entering Afghanistan
Pak facing difficulties in providing help to Taliban govt in Afghanistan without its recognition: Report