Left Menu

Navrang Saini gets additional charge as IBBI Chairperson

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 13:15 IST
Navrang Saini gets additional charge as IBBI Chairperson
  • Country:
  • India

Navrang Saini has been given the additional charge as the Chairperson of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

The post fell vacant after MS Sahoo retired after a five-year tenure on September 30.

Saini is a Whole Time Member of IBBI.

IBBI said the government has assigned additional charge of Chairperson to Saini in addition to his existing duties. This will be for three months or till the joining of a new incumbent to the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, it said in a release on Wednesday.

IBBI is a key institution in implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which came into force in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021