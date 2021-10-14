U.N. chief calls for halt to Lebanon violence
Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 21:59 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on all concerned in Lebanon to immediately halt acts of violence and refrain from provocative actions or inflammatory rhetoric, a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday.
Guterres reiterates the need for an impartial, thorough and transparent investigation into the 2020 explosion at the port of Beirut, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antonio Guterres
- U.N.
- Stephane Dujarric
- Lebanon
- Beirut
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Flouting U.N. sanctions in Africa? No one at U.N. watching after Russia move
At event with U.N. envoy, U.S. says committed to Taiwan's international participation
World News Roundup: U.N. condemns Ethiopia expulsions, says 5.2 million need aid in Tigray; Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines and more
U.N. condemns Ethiopia expulsions, says 5.2 million need aid in Tigray
U.N. condemns killing of Rohingya refugee leader in Bangladesh