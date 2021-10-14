U.N. chief calls for halt to Lebanon violence

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on all concerned in Lebanon to immediately halt acts of violence and refrain from provocative actions or inflammatory rhetoric, a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday.

Guterres reiterates the need for an impartial, thorough and transparent investigation into the 2020 explosion at the port of Beirut, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

