Left Menu

Terrorists resorting to targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir: RSS chief Bhagwat

On August 19, a Junior Commissioned Officer JCO of the Army was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district.Bhagwat said societal consciousness is still skewed with caste-based sentiments and the RSS is working to address it.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-10-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 09:43 IST
Terrorists resorting to targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir: RSS chief Bhagwat
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said terrorists were resorting to targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir to instil fear. Addressing the annual Vijayadashmi rally at Reshimbagh ground here, Bhagwat said military preparedness on borders needs to be increased.

He also expressed concern over Bitcoin and OTT platforms and asked the government to take efforts to regulate these things.

''Terrorists are resorting to targeted violence in Jammu and Kashmir to instill fear,'' he said.

On October 12, five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in an encounter in Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in the Surankote area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. On August 19, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri district.

Bhagwat said societal consciousness is still skewed with caste-based sentiments and the RSS is working to address it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021