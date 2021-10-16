Challenges have changed, security forces should be ready for drone strikes, Lone wolf attacks: MoS Nityanand Rai

Taking cognisance of growing terror challenges, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai on Saturday warned the security forces to prepare themselves to deal with incidents like drone strikes, airstrikes and Lone wolf attacks. Speaking at the 37th Raising Day of NSG, the Minister made it clear that the Black Cat commandos of the elite NSG wing are capable to neutralize any terrorist activities and establishing peace in the country.

"The nature of challenges has changed and the security forces have to be prepared for incidents like drone strikes, airstrikes and Lone wolf attacks," Rai said. Noting that NSG has increased its efficiency and its capability from time to time and is always ready to face challenges, the MoS asserted that the force is capable of neutralising any terrorist activities and establishing peace in the country.

"As long as NSG exists there will be no impact on the security and peace system of this country," said the Minister, adding "my faith in NSG has increased after witnessing your demonstration to deal with terrorist attacks". In a veiled attack on Pakistan, the Minister threatened "those who cast an evil eye on our country should think that its consequences will be very bad".

"The result of such anti-India activities had to face by that country as well as it is familiar with the repercussions of its bad intention against our country," said the Minister Despite all the efforts and support of foreign powers, the Minister said, the country does not get the benefit as much as it plans.

The Minister said for the first time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah a security policy has been made. Earlier in the day, Home Minister Shah greeted the NSG on its 37th raising day, saying it is a "world-class trained force to tackle all facets of terrorism" and the country is proud of its troops. The elite striking force, the NSG was established in 1984 after the Union Cabinet decided to create a 'Federal Contingency Force' that was 'well trained to tackle the various manifestations of terrorism.

Every year, the Raising Day of the NSG is celebrated on October 16. This year marks the 37th anniversary of the establishment of the NSG, popularly known as Black Cats. (ANI)

