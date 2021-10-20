Burberry names Versace boss Akeroyd as new CEO
British fashion house Burberry named Jonathan Akeroyd as its new chief executive officer from next April, appointing the current boss of Milan-based Gianni Versace and former Alexander McQueen head to succeed Marco Gobbetti.
