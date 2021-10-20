Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate Infosys Foundation 'Vishram Sadan' tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an 806-bedded Vishram Sadan that has been constructed by Infosys Foundation as a part of corporate social responsibility to provide air-conditioned accommodation facilities to the accompanying attendants of the Cancer Patients, who often have to stay in hospitals for a longer duration.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 18:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an 806-bedded Vishram Sadan that has been constructed by Infosys Foundation as a part of corporate social responsibility to provide air-conditioned accommodation facilities to the accompanying attendants of the Cancer Patients, who often have to stay in hospitals for a longer duration. The Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan will be inaugurated by PM Modi at National Cancer Institute (NCI), Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS New Delhi on Thursday through video conferencing, informed the Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday.

According to the PMO, the 806-bedded Vishram Sadan has been constructed by Infosys Foundation as a part of corporate social responsibility to provide air-conditioned accommodation facilities to the accompanying attendants of the Cancer Patients, who often have to stay in hospitals for a longer duration. It has been constructed by the Foundation at a cost of about Rs 93 crore which is located in close proximity to the hospital and OPD Blocks of NCI, the PMO said.

It further stated that Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy, will also be present on the occasion. (ANI)

