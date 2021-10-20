8 Nigerian nationals charged with conspiring to engage in money laundering - U.S. DOJ

Eight Nigerians have been charged with conspiring to engage in internet scams and money laundering from Cape Town, South Africa, the U.S. Department of Justice Said on Wednesday.

Seven leaders of the Cape Town Zone of the Neo Black Movement of Africa, also known as "Black Axe," and an eighth man who conspired with a Black Axe leader, were charged with multiple federal crimes relating to internet scams they perpetrated from South Africa, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig said.

