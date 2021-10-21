Left Menu

17 trekkers missing in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-10-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 00:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Seventeen trekkers have gone missing in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The trekkers had left Harshil in adjoining Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi for Chitkul in HP's Kinnaur on October 14, but they reportedly went missing during inclement weather from October 17 to 19 in Lamkhaga pass, he said.

The Lamkhaga Pass is one of the toughest passes which connects Kinnaur district with Harshil in Uttrakhand.

Police and Forest Department teams, and a quick response team have been sent to the spot, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said.

The DC said the help of Indo-Tibetan Border Police was also sought for their search.

The search operation will be started in the wee hours on Thursday, he added.

