Forest department takes over custody of elephant facing cruelty followed by Tripura HC notice

The High Court of Tripura intervened to rescue a 60-year-old elephant which was reportedly subjected to inhuman torture by her owner for a considerable period. The High Court after examining a petition filed by animal welfare activist and advocate Paramita Sen, issued notices to the forest department and animal resource development department of Tripura.

Soon after receiving the notice, the forest department took prompt action to protect the animal from the cruel acts of its owners. Speaking exclusively to ANI, animal welfare activist and petitioner advocate Paramita Sen said, "The matter was brought to our notice after a social media creator captured the cruel acts of the mahouts while the elephant was being shifted from one place to another on foot. In the video, we saw that the 60-year-old domesticated jumbo was suffering from multiple injuries."

"There were sores on her body. She was also suffering from stiffness in her foot. One of the front legs was fractured due to menial tasks she had to perform which is completely against the law," Sen added. Soon after the video reached the animal welfare activists, animal rights activist Kuntala Sinha rushed to the place where the animal was kept.

"Her findings on the ground were far more disturbing. We came to know that she was five months pregnant. She also has a 22-month-old calf. When inquired further, we came to know that she didn't have access to proper food. there was no space for her to sleep," Sen Sinha revealed. "She had to stand still while resting. Even her calf was also not being fed properly. Both the elephants were malnourished and suffering from illness," he added.

Later, official complaints were lodged with the Animal Resource Development Department (ARDD) and Forest Department but unfortunately, the action taken from the end of both departments was unsatisfactory. Advocate Sen, who is also the secretary of Animal Welfare NGO SWAN (Society for Welfare of Animal and Nature), said, "After the complaint, the Forest department and the Animals Resource Development department only arranged treatment for the elephant. In the meantime, we spoke to the authorities of Vantara and Radha Krishna Temple Trust as they have been working in the field of rehabilitation of domesticated elephants. A team of doctors visited the location and after their primary tests they have said that both the elephants need advanced medical care which is impossible here in the state."

To get rid of the legal complications associated with the rehabilitation of the elephant facing cruelty, the activists moved to the High Court seeking action against the violation of the animal protection laws. "The High Court after review of the matter; issued notices to the forest department and ARD department. As soon as they received the notice, the forest officials rushed to the spot to take over custody of the elephant. In our petition, we have urged the authorities to take criminal proceedings under the animal protection laws against the perpetrators of the torture," she pointed out.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on next Wednesday. Earlier, as many as 23 captive elephants have been shifted to the Radha Krishna Temple trust-run facility for proper rehabilitation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)