Left Menu

Maha: Man held for killing father over property feud

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly killing his father over a property dispute here in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday. They were having frequent quarrels since the last five years over a property issue and the victim had evicted the accused from his house following the dispute, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-10-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 09:32 IST
Maha: Man held for killing father over property feud
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly killing his father over a property dispute here in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday. The accused, Ravi Mangal Shelke, allegedly stabbed to death his father, Mangal Hari Shelke (50), on October 12 in Navle village of Thane and then absconded, Murbad police station's senior inspector Prasad Pandhare said. The Murbad police had then registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and launched a search for him.

They finally nabbed him from Murbad taluka on Wednesday, the official said. The accused is the son of the victim from his first wife and was not happy with his father marrying the second time. They were having frequent quarrels for the last five years over a property issue and the victim had evicted the accused from his house following the dispute, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global
4
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021