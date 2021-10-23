New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL39 UP- PRIYANKA-LD YATRAS Priyanka flags off 'Pratigya Yatras' from UP's Barabanki Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday flagged off her party's ''Pratigya Yatras'' from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki with seven promises, including loan waiver for farmers and jobs to 20 lakh people if voted to power in next year's Assembly polls.

DEL19 VARUN-LD UP-MAN Varun Gandhi posts video of UP man setting fire to crop, seeks agri policy rethink New Delhi: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday shared a video clip purportedly showing a man setting fire to a heap of paddy crop after his vain efforts to sell it, and sought a rethink of the agriculture policy.

DES16 UP-LAKHIMPUR ARREST 3 more arrested in Lakhimpur violence case, 13 so far Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): Three more arrests were made on Saturday in connection with the Tikonia violence here which had left eight people, including four farmers, dead during a protest by farmers on October 3, officials said Saturday.

DES42 UP-WOMEN-MAURYA Women should not visit police stations after dark: BJP's Baby Rani Maurya Varanasi: Former governor and BJP national vice president Baby Rani Maurya has advised women not to visit police stations after dark.

DES25 UP-RAILWAY-LD STATION UP govt to rename Faizabad railway station Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to rename the Faizabad railway station, a tweet by the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

DES5 UP-TEEN-KIDNAP-RAPE Teen girl from UP's Ballia abducted, raped for over nine months; accused arrested Ballia (UP): A 17-year-old girl from Narhi village here was allegedly kidnapped to Varanasi and raped for over nine months by a youth, police said on Saturday.

DEL30 UKD-LD TREKKERS Uttarakhand: Bodies of two more trekkers recovered from near Himachal border Dehradun/Uttarkashi: Bodies of two more members of an 11-member trekking team which had gone missing on way to Chitkul via Harsil in Uttarkashi district were recovered on Saturday by ITBP personnel from near Himachal Pradesh border.

LGD6 HR-COURT-LYNCHING Singhu border lynching: Police remand of accused extended by two days Chandigarh: A court in Haryana's Sonipat on Saturday extended by two days the police remand of the four Nihangs arrested in connection with the lynching of a Dalit labourer at the farmers' protest site on the Singhu border of Delhi.

DEL29 HP-MEXICO-WOMAN-DEATH Family shattered as woman killed in drug-gang shootout in Mexico Shimla: The family of Anjali Ryot, who was killed in a shootout between two drug gangs in Mexico, was shattered here in Himachal Pradesh when they got a call about her death from her brother.

DES33 PB-AMARINDER-NAVJOT KAUR Not a single posting took place in Punjab without 'money, gifts' to Alam, alleges Sidhu's wife Chandigarh: Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu attacked former chief minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday over his friendship with Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam, alleging that not a single posting of any official took place in the state without ''money or gifts'' to her. DES39 PB-CHANNI-FARMERS Channi stops his cavalcade near protest site, reiterates support to farmers Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday reiterated his support to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.

DES35 RJ-PANCHAYAT POLLS-TURNOUT Rajasthan: Over 55 pc voter turnout recorded in 2nd phase of zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls Jaipur: Over 55 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in the second phase of polling for zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Rajasthan's Dholpur and Alwar districts on Saturday, the State Election Commission (SEC) said. DES29 RJ-GEHLOT-BYPOLL Raj bypolls: Gehlot accuses BJP leaders of making ‘unrestrained’ comments against state govt Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused BJP leaders of making “unrestrained” statements against his government during campaigning for bypolls to Dhariyavad and Vallabhnagar assembly seats.

