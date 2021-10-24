Left Menu

Hindu man killed for having affair with Muslim woman

Vijayapura Karnataka, Oct 24 PTI A Muslim family allegedly bludgeoned a Hindu man to death and threw his body into a well in an agriculture field in a village for having affair with their daughter, police said on Sunday.According to the police, Ravi Nimbargi 34 was reported missing since October 21.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-10-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 17:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to the police, Ravi Nimbargi (34) was reported missing on October 21. His family lodged a complaint the next day expressing apprehension that he might have been killed by the relatives of the Muslim woman.

Subsequently, three police teams were constituted to probe into the matter. This morning, the body was found in a well in Balaganur village in the district.

Police arrested the brother and uncle of the woman on charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, and destroying evidence.

Nimbargi's relative Shashidhar told reporters the lovers were in a relationship for the past two years.

The accused persons and their relatives had on several occasions warned the lovers of dire consequences but they did not pay heed to it, he said.

