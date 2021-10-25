Left Menu

Firing resumes in J-K's forest, search operation enters 15th day

Heavy firing was reported from a forest area as a massive search operation to track down hiding terrorists in Jammu and Kashmirs twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri entered the 15th day on Monday, officials said.It was not immediately clear whether the firing in Bhatti Durrian forest was the result of a fresh contact with the terrorists, believed to be hiding in caves deep inside the forest, the officials said.Nine Army personnel including two JCOs and an arrested Pakistani terrorist have been killed and three security men injured since the commencement of the operation on October 11.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-10-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 12:18 IST
Firing resumes in J-K's forest, search operation enters 15th day
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy firing was reported from a forest area as a massive search operation to track down hiding terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri entered the 15th day on Monday, officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether the firing in the Bhatti Durian forest was the result of a fresh contact with the terrorists, believed to be hiding in caves deep inside the forest, the officials said.

Nine Army personnel including two JCO's and an arrested Pakistani terrorist have been killed and three security men injured since the commencement of the operation on October 11. While five Army personnel were killed on the first day of the operation in the Surankote forest of Poonch, four other soldiers lost their lives in the Bhatti Durian area of Mendhar on October 14. The Pakistani terrorist, who was shifted from Kot Bhalwal Central Jail Jammu to Mendhar on police remand for questioning in connection with the ongoing operation was killed when the security forces accompanying him to identify a hideout came under fire from hiding terrorists on Sunday.

Besides Surankote and Mendhar, the search operation also continued in the nearby Thanamandi forest in the Rajouri district. The officials said Army helicopters made several sorties over the besieged forest area, while drones are also being used to keep tight surveillance to ensure that the terrorists are not able to flee.

Nearly a dozen persons including two women were also detained for questioning after it came to light that they allegedly provided logistic support including food and shelter to the terrorists, the officials said. Traffic between Mendhar and Thanamandi along the Jammu-Rajouri highway remained suspended as a precautionary measure for the 10th day on Monday in the wake of the ongoing operation.

Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region have witnessed a rise in infiltration attempts since June this year, resulting in the killing of nine terrorists in separate encounters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021