Left Menu

U.S. judge sets deadline for Prince Andrew's testimony in accuser's lawsuit

Giuffre, 38, has said https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/prince-andrew-is-sued-by-jeffrey-epstein-accuser-over-alleged-sexual-abuse-2021-08-09 the Duke of York forced her to have sex approximately two decades ago at the London home of late financier Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. She also accused Andrew of abusing her at Epstein's mansion in Manhattan, and on Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2021 03:28 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 03:28 IST
U.S. judge sets deadline for Prince Andrew's testimony in accuser's lawsuit

Britain's Prince Andrew must make himself available to answer questions under oath by next July 14 in a civil lawsuit by a woman who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan set the deadline to complete depositions in a Monday scheduling order agreed to by lawyers for Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, his accuser. Giuffre, 38, has said https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/prince-andrew-is-sued-by-jeffrey-epstein-accuser-over-alleged-sexual-abuse-2021-08-09 the Duke of York forced her to have sex approximately two decades ago at the London home of late financier Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

She also accused Andrew of abusing her at Epstein's mansion in Manhattan, and on Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Andrew, 61, has not been charged with any crimes, and has "categorically" denied Giuffre's claims.

His legal team is expected to review https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/prince-andrew-can-review-2009-jeffrey-epstein-settlement-2021-10-06 a 2009 settlement agreement between Giuffre and Epstein, whom she also accused of abuse, to determine whether it shielded their client from Giuffre's lawsuit. Andrew has an Oct. 29 deadline to formally respond to Giuffre's lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages.

A court conference is scheduled for Nov. 3, and Giuffre has until Dec. 15 to amend her complaint if she wishes. Epstein, a registered sex offender, killed himself in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell faces a scheduled Nov. 29 trial in Manhattan on charges she helped recruit and groom underage girls for Epstein to abuse. She has pleaded not guilty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021