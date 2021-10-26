Left Menu

People from Myanmar have taken refuge in Nagaland: minister

Our own people are coming from Myanmar and they are being provided refuge by the churches and tribal bodies of the district on humanitarian grounds, the minister said.Four districts of the state -Phek, Kiphire, Noklak, and Mon lie along the Indo-Myanmar border. We should help our own people coming from Myanmar, he said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 26-10-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 21:09 IST
The Nagaland government on Tuesday said refugees from trouble-torn Myanmar have entered Mon district of the state.

State Land Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Neiba Kronu told a press conference that those crossing over to Nagaland are mainly Nagas of Myanmar.

The exact number of people who entered Mon district from Myanmar is yet to be ascertained, Kronu said. “Our own people are coming from Myanmar and they are being provided refuge by the churches and tribal bodies of the district on humanitarian grounds,” the minister said.

Four districts of the state -Phek, Kiphire, Noklak, and Mon – lie along the Indo-Myanmar border. Myanmar nationals have been fleeing the country since February following a military coup that left its democratically elected government in exile and sparked protests and subsequent crackdowns. “We should help our own people coming from Myanmar,” he said. Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh share their border with Myanmar. Police records in Mizoram in mid-September said as many as 11,035 Myanmar nationals were residing in Mizoram. A senior police officer, however, said that the number keeps changing amid fresh influx and outflow along the porous international border.

