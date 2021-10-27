Left Menu

Eleven killed, 15 wounded in attack by unknown gunmen on Iraqi village -sources

Reuters | Baquba | Updated: 27-10-2021 01:59 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 01:59 IST
  • Iraq

Security and medical sources said on Tuesday unknown gunmen attacked a village in Diyala province, east of Iraq, killing 11 people and wounding 15 people.

Police said the gunmen used several vehicles and semi automatic guns in their attack on the village near the eastern town of Muqdadiya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • Iraq

