U'khand cop held in graft case posted to anti-human trafficking cell

A sub-inspector arrested earlier this year by the CBI in a bribery case has been posted to the anti-human trafficking cell of the Uttarakhand Police here.Hemant Khanduri was arrested from Chandigarh after being caught taking bribe by the apex investigation agency.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-10-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 18:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A sub-inspector arrested earlier this year by the CBI in a bribery case has been posted to the anti-human trafficking cell of the Uttarakhand Police here.

Hemant Khanduri was arrested from Chandigarh after being caught taking bribe by the apex investigation agency. When asked how a tainted policeman involved in a graft case was transferred to the anti-human trafficking cell, Dehradun SSP Janmejay Khanduri said his suspension was revoked by his predecessor.

''He had been reinstated already and was sitting idle despite drawing his full pay. I thought why shouldn't he be put to work when he is taking full salary,'' the SSP told PTI.

Though granted bail in the graft case, the sub-inspector had been put under suspension and attached with the police lines.

However, the SSP said in view of the pending corruption case against the SI, he has not been given any field duty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

