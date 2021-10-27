Left Menu

27-10-2021
Law secretary holds experts meet ahead of SCO deliberation of prosecutors general
Law Secretary Anoop Mendiratta on Wednesday hosted a meeting of experts of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states to lay groundwork for the 19th meeting of prosecutors general of the organisation to be hosted by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on October 29.

The virtual meet on Wednesday was also attended by Joint Secretary, Legal Affairs Anju Rathi Rana and other officers and experts, sources in the Law Ministry said.

A law ministry statement had on Tuesday said that the experts group will discuss and share their experiences, best practices and the governing laws of the country relating to the agenda of the meeting -- Combating the Menace of Trafficking of persons especially in Women and Children -- and will also finalise the draft protocol, to be signed in the meeting of Prosecutors General.

In the 19th meeting of Prosecutors General of the SCO, member states will further deliberate on strengthening cooperation in preventing and combating the growing threat of trafficking in persons especially women and children; exchange of information and best practices in the field of laws; cooperation amongst the educational training institutions and anti-trafficking bodies of the SCO member states. A protocol (minutes) incorporating the deliberations and decisions of the 19th meeting of Prosecutors General of the SCO member states will also be signed and adopted.

The prosecutors and attorney general, senior officials and experts from the ministries of law and justice of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russian Federation, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will be participating in the meeting.

