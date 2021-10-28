Left Menu

Five youths suspected of planning Islamic State-inspired attack in Germany

"The suspects are accused of preparing for a terrorist attack inspired by propaganda material of the Islamic State group," the Public Prosecutor's Office in the city of Duesseldorf said, adding that some 350 police officers carried out the raids. Investigators will analyse material confiscated during the search to use as evidence against the suspects in any possible trial.

German anti-terrorism forces on Thursday raided the homes of five young people west of the city of Bonn who were suspected of planning an attack inspired by the Islamic State militant group, prosecutors said. None of the five suspects - aged 16 to 22 - was arrested as judges only granted investigators search warrants given most of the suspects are minors.

Two of the suspects are German citizens, another two are dual Russian-German nationals and one is Turkish. "The suspects are accused of preparing for a terrorist attack inspired by propaganda material of the Islamic State group," the Public Prosecutor's Office in the city of Duesseldorf said, adding that some 350 police officers carried out the raids.

Investigators will analyse material confiscated during the search to use as evidence against the suspects in any possible trial.

