Left Menu

UK complies with EU trade deal, Johnson's spokesman says

Asked by a reporter if there were any plans to send in the navy, the spokesman said no. "We will continue to seek clarity and have those discussions before we decide what the appropriate response is," he added.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 17:35 IST
UK complies with EU trade deal, Johnson's spokesman says
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is fully in compliance with the rules of its post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, and wants further talks with French and EU officials over why a UK trawler has been detained by France, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday Britain condemned France's seizure of a British fishing boat in French waters as "disproportionate" in a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights that risks spinning out of control. A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said London's ambassador to France was in touch with Paris's Europe minister over the matter and Britain's Environment, Food and Rural Affairs minister was working with the EU commissioners.

"We want to have discussions with the French government and with the EU," the spokesman said. Asked by a reporter if there were any plans to send in the navy, the spokesman said no. "We will continue to seek clarity and have those discussions before we decide what the appropriate response is," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021