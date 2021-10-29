Left Menu

Illegal telephone exchange busted in Thane; one arrested

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-10-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 00:30 IST
Illegal telephone exchange busted in Thane; one arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Police have busted an illegal telephone exchange in the Mira Road area here in Maharashtra and arrested one person, an official said on Thursday.

The telephone exchange was operating illegally from a flat, he said.

Senior inspector Aviraj Kurhade of the Crime Unit–I said the Gujarat ATS had tipped off the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police about the illegal telephone exchange operating from a residential locality.

Based on the information, a team of the Crime Branch raided the residential premises on Wednesday and nabbed a person named Sajjad Sayyed, who was allegedly running the unauthorised telephone exchange, he said.

The exchange was being used by people residing abroad to get in contact with their friends and relatives in India, Kurhade said.

In the exchange, the BSNL getway was being bypassed, causing revenue losses to the central government, he said.

DCP (Crime) Mahesh Patil said during the raid, police officials seized three SIM boxes, 125 SIM cards, antenna, router, mini laptop, LAN-port switches and cables, among other digital items, from the flat.

The total value of the seized accessories was Rs 3,42,500, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act, Indian Wireless Telegraph Act and IPC was registered at the Naya Nagar police station.

Further probe was underway, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021