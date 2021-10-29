Left Menu

Oklahoma can carry out executions of John Grant, Julius Jones, high court rules

The Supreme Court of the United States on Thursday overturned a stay of execution for two condemned prisoners in Oklahoma, allowing the state to move forward with its first executions in six years even as public support for the death penalty diminishes. With the last-minute intervention from the high court, the state will put to death John Grant at 4 pm on Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, his lawyer, Dale Baich, said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 01:23 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 01:23 IST
Oklahoma can carry out executions of John Grant, Julius Jones, high court rules

The Supreme Court of the United States on Thursday overturned a stay of execution for two condemned prisoners in Oklahoma, allowing the state to move forward with its first executions in six years even as public support for the death penalty diminishes.

With the last-minute intervention from the high court, the state will put to death John Grant at 4 pm on Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, his lawyer, Dale Baich, said. The ruling overturns a stay of execution for Grant and Julius Jones, who is scheduled to be put to death on Nov. 28.

Grant, 60, was sentenced to death for killing a prison employee, and Jones, 41, for murdering an insurance executive gunned down in his driveway. Jones has maintained his innocence for two decades in a case that has attracted attention from celebrities and anti-death penalty activists. In ordering the state to delay the executions, a three-judge panel of the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals had said a lower court had unfairly denied the two men delays granted to numerous other defendants pursuing a lawsuit that challenges the constitutionality of the state's three-drug lethal injection protocol.

But the Supreme Court on Thursday vacated that stay without commenting further on the case. The case was accepted for the court by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the order said. Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor dissented. Justice Neil Gorsuch did not participate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021