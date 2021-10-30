2 army personnel killed in landmine blast while patrolling along LoC in JK

Two army personnel were killed and another was injured in a landmine explosion near a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The army said the blast occurred when the troops were on an area domination patrol in Naushera sector.

''On October 30, during an area domination patrol in Naushera sector, a mine blast occurred wherein two Indian Army soldiers suffered critical injuries and later succumbed to their injuries. Another soldier who received injuries was evacuated and is under treatment,'' Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said.

Officials said the blast took place in Kalal area of Nowshera when the army team was on patrol duty as part of measures to check infiltration of terrorists from across the border.

They said the area is dotted with landmines planted by the army as part of the counter-infiltration arrangement.

The defence PRO identified the deceased as Lieutenant Rishi Kumar and Sepoy Manjit, and said they were brave and extremely committed to the profession of soldiering and made the supreme sacrifice for the nation in the line of active duty.

Lieutenant Kumar is a resident of Begusarai in Bihar, while Sepoy Singh is a resident of Sirvewala village of Bhatinda in Punjab.

''The nation and Indian Army shall forever remain indebted to the bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice,'' the spokesperson said.

General Officer Commanding of the Jammu-based 16 Corps Lt Gen Manjinder Singh and other ranks saluted the bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The army's 16 Crops is also known as the White Knight Corps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)