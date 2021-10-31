Oman expresses regret over Saudi-Lebanese diplomatic rift

Oman expressed regret over worsening relations between some Arab countries and Lebanon, calling on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid escalation, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

