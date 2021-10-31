Oman expresses regret over Saudi-Lebanese diplomatic rift
Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2021 00:52 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 00:52 IST
Oman expressed regret over worsening relations between some Arab countries and Lebanon, calling on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid escalation, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
(Reporting By Omar Fahmy; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Giles Elgood)
