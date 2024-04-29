UKMTO says it received report of incident 54 NM northwest of Yemen's Mokha
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Monday that it received a report of an incident 54 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's Mokha.
It said that authorities are investigating, adding that vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.
