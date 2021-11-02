Left Menu

Mumbai: ED takes Anil Deshmukh for medical examination after his arrest

Former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh was taken for a medical examination from the Enforcement Directorate office on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-11-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 11:01 IST
Mumbai: ED takes Anil Deshmukh for medical examination after his arrest
Anil Deshmukh being taken for medical examination from ED office (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh was taken for a medical examination from the Enforcement Directorate office on Tuesday. He was arrested by the agency last night in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations against him. He will be produced before court today.

According to an ED official, the arrest has been made after 13 hours of Deshmukh's questioning at the central agency office on Monday. Earlier on Friday, Bombay High Court rejected former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's petition challenging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons for him to appear before the agency.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month. The federal probe agency will record the statement of Deshmukh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the criminal investigation being carried out by it in the alleged Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra Police establishment.

It registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the CBI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021